Kanawha State Forest annual fall walks return

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha State Forest Foundation’s annual Margaret Denison Fall Nature Walks is set for Saturday, Sept. 18.

Those interested in participating in the walks should meet at the Nature Center that morning where registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. There is a fee to register – $7 for adults and $2 for children 12 to 18 years old, the foundation says. The walks are free for children under the age of 12.

The walks will start at 9 a.m. The different choices for walks include wildflowers, mushrooms, trees, medicinal plants and a children’s event called “Critters in the Creek.”

The foundation says Margaret Denison, the namesake of the walks, taught science and botany in Kanawha County Schools for several years. Officials she was “one of the most knowledgeable and dependable leaders” from the first Spring Wildflower Walk that took place in 1991. She also received an award from the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources in 1975 for listing 710 flowering plants, 42 ferns and their allies, and 138 types of grass and sedges in the forest.

When Denison died in 2003, the Kanawha State Forest Fall Nature Walks were renamed in her honor.