Kanawha marks two more COVID-19 milestones

by: Ashley Haycraft

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County has now reported 230 deaths due to COVID-19 and more than 11,000 cases throughout the pandemic.

Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirms the deaths of an 84-year-old female who died Jan. 7, an 87-year-old male who died Dec. 19, an 82-year-old female, who died Dec. 18, an 82-year-old male and a 79-year-old  male.

KCHD officials also report 11,003 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, including 1,857 active cases and 8,916 recoveries.

