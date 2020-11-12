Kanawha Metro 911 employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Metro 911 employee has just test positive for COVID-19.
Dispatch officials say there has been minimal exposure at the 911 center, as the COVID-19 positive employee has not been inside the facility in over seven days.
Metro 911 says they have followed the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s guidelines. They also stress the importance of following these protocols and having a quick response to situations like this to limit exposure.
The 911 system will not be affected by this case, and staff will continue to answer calls and operations.
