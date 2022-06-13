CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In an effort to boost security, the Kanawha County School system is looking to hire 11 disguised and armed security officers, according to Kanawha County school board member Tracy White.

After recent school shootings nationwide, school board officials are looking for ways to improve security and prevent similar situations in local schools. The board plans to use millions of dollars from an excess levy to bring such plans to action.

“Unfortunately, we see what’s going on around our nation. Thankfully, we’ve never had an incident,” White said. “But we want to educate students and keep staff members safe.”

According to White, the hiring of additional security officers will be part of a multi-step process to boost security in the 66 schools located in Kanawha County. Other safety efforts will include weapon detectors and man traps, which will prevent unwanted visitors from entering the schools.

White said the school system currently has 12 officers, but the additional safety measures will further safeguard schools that are currently not covered by current officers.

White further explained that the new officers would be retired law enforcement officers, not dressed in uniform.

The school board will vote on these plans next month. If it passes the board, it will then be up to voters to vote on the excess levy in November.

“We have a long way to go before it’s going to be approved and none of us are taking this lightly,” White said. “We have a lot of questions just like everyone else.”