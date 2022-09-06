KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that their shelter is at max capacity.

In a release, KCHA said that they have 124 adult dogs and only 108 kennels, which puts the shelter at “crisis capacity.”

“We have adult dogs everywhere – the puppy room, the cat room, even our employee bathrooms have been given to help house dogs,” said Sarah Tolley, the KCHA’s Community Engagement Manager. “It’s all hands on deck for our team to meet the needs of so many animals. We are doing everything we can to take care of these dogs, but we need our community’s help now more than ever.”

Even though KCHA is a no-kill shelter, they say that the overcrowding means they will struggle to take in new animals until they can find placements for current ones.

They say that they are looking for people to adopt, foster, donate supplies (they’re going through 3.5 bags of Purina Dog Chow every day), spread the word to friends and coworkers and on social media, and volunteer to walk dogs.

For more information about any of these ways to help, visit KCHA’s website.