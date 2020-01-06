Kanawha State Forest begins new monthly initiative to clean up gun range

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha State Forest Foundation (KSF) launched a new initiative today to help keep the grounds cleaner.

That initiative is “Gun Range Clean-Up” where volunteers and crew spend the first Monday of every month raking and picking up old shell casings and targets at the KSF Gun Range.

Superintendent of the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, Chris Bartley said, “after Christmas is when we really saw that the damage was getting far worse and we had already planned to do this clean-up once a month so it just kind of fell in place for us, just like, you know, we’re just going to take care of this now.”

Several volunteers made it out for the first Monday clean-up, even one woman who recently moved back to Charleston. She explained it had been over 20 years since she’s been to the Kanawha State Forest.

“Well I love the forest, I think Kanawha State Forest is just the most amazing place and I’ve always loved coming here and so I wanted to come and help,” she said.

The next clean up is set for Monday, February 3rd, 2020 beginning at 9 am – 12 pm.

For more information or other ways to get involved in helping the KSF, contact the Kanawha State Forest Foundation at (304) 558-3500, visit their website or check out their Facebook page.

