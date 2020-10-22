Kanawha State Forest receives funding for upgrades

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A lot of people around here and even visitors like to get out and explore nature in the Kanawha State Forest.

Governor Jim Justice today announced state funding that will help pay for new upgrades and amenities at the forest.

He announced the state will spend more than one million dollars on improvement projects at Kanawha State Forest.

“We needed to make an investment, into a park where the people in this area visit, again youre talking about one of the largest population centers in the state of west Virginia. And this state forest is very popular to the people in this area.” Stephen McDaniel, Director of West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

The improvement projects will take place in three phases. More than $160,000 in upgrades have already been made to the new-look gift shop, ADA-accessible playground, and the campground’s electrical system.

McDaniel adds, “We felt that it was really important to go and correct some of the decades long issues that had been occurring here.”

Additional projects, including a disc golf course, trail kiosks, and bathhouse renovations are currently underway. Governor Justice says that this investment will bring even more tourism opportunities to the state.

“You know I’ve had the opportunity in my life to be able to travel the world, and hunt and fish and I really don’t do it because at the end of the day there’s no place greater than West Virginia.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.