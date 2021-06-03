Kanawha summer program keeps students fed while school’s out

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — At the height of the pandemic school officials across the state fed more than 21,000 meals to students each day. This summer, despite the slow decline of COVID-19 cases, they’ll do it again.

“Childhood hunger doesn’t end because the school year ended. And we definitely learned that from last year. We saw that the majority of students participated in our meal programs, and it was an opportunity for us to reach out to those families that were in need” said Diane Miller from Kanawha County Schools.

The Summer Food Service Program provides breakfast and lunch to children under the age of 18 through on-site eating and pick-up boxes. There will also be opportunities for parents to have their kids attend on-site food servings and pick up single to five-day meal boxes which are available daily Monday through Friday. The food served through the program is not only healthy but fun too.

The program starts next Monday. For more information about the program, please call the office of Child Nutrition at (304) 348-6660.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!