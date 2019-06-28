Kanawha to seek funding to expand ATV trails

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Kanawha officials plan to seek funding to support more trails for all-terrain vehicles.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the Kanawha County Commission will seek $4 million from the Abandoned Mine Lands fund to go toward a new section of the Hatfield-McCoy trail including a trailhead parking area and check-in facility.

If built, the new trail would be in eastern Kanawha County and north of other trails in the Hatfield-McCoy system. Although the site wasn’t specified at Thursday’s commission meeting, the paper reports an 80- to 100- mile system was envisioned during a presentation to the commission two years ago by Hatfield-McCoy officials.

The deadline for applying for funds is Monday. Commission President Kent Carper said he expects to hear within two months whether the funds are approved.