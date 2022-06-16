A portion of the Kanawha Turnpike is closed due to downed utility poles and power lines. (WOWK 13 News photo/Photographer Michael Magee)

UPDATE: (5:52 p.m. June 16, 2022): According to South Charleston police, a construction truck accidentally took out guide wire for a power pole. They estimate Kanawha Turnpike will be shut down from Jefferson Rd. to the I-64 westbound ramp for at least two more hours.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A major roadway is shut down in South Charleston due to an accident on Thursday afternoon.

Kanawha Metro says that the Kanawha Turnpike is shut down from Jefferson Rd to the I-64 westbound ramp is closed. Metro says this is due to downed utility poles and power lines in the area.

They say that traffic is being diverted at Tech Center Hill.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

No injuries were reported.