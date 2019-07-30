Kanawha Valley Senior Services holds public forum on future of senior center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Things got heated at Tuesday afternoon’s Kanawha Valley Senior Services public forum as they discussed the decision to consolidate their West Wide Tiskelwah Senior Center and it’s Kanawha Boulevard main office.

Packed house at the Kanawha County Senior Services public forum At Tiskelwah community center to discuss relocating the center pic.twitter.com/qNSjhfqiE3 — Hannah Goetz (@HGoetzWOWK) July 29, 2019

The building that they’re considering moving to is currently the Lighthouse Childcare and Development Center in Kanawha City, it’s not a far drive from the West Side but those with limited transportation are worried about how they will get there.

“Many of them to come for meals are going to be walking, bicycles, family members bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s for some respite care,” says West Side resident, Gail Bellamy. “We are talking about a lunch that is so important to people who do not have a regular good source of nutrition to have a meal a day,” she adds.

The board says consolidating is a better financial move and could actually help expand its programs, which some seniors say would be a good thing.

“It would be more update, everything, more convenient with CAMC and they’re going to get involved with CAMC”

Kanawha ValleySenior Services is taking public comment on the consolidation plan. You have until August 2nd to send your comment in before a final decision is made to either:

Paulette Justice 2428 Kanawha Blvd East Charleston, WV 25311 or pjustice@kvss.org