Kanawha Valley Transportation to require face coverings

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – All passengers and drivers of the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will soon be required to wear a mask.
According to Executive Director J. Douglas Hartley, KRT will provide some individually packaged cloth masks bus drivers can provide riders. Staff will also be handing them out as needed at the transit mall ticket office during business hours.
