KCBOE approves site preparation contract for new Herbert Hoover High School

KANAWHA COUNTY, W. Va. (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a contract to begin site preparation for the new Herbert Hoover High School on Monday.

The board voted to accept the lowest bidder for the work. Doss Enterprises will complete the work for $19.7 million, that was nearly $7 million dollars less than the next lowest bidder.

According to the board, Doss Enterprises is expected to be on site by the end of this month and will begin clearing trees early next year. The board anticipates that the site will be ready for construction by the end of September or beginning of October of next year.

According to a release from the School District:

“At that point, construction will begin. The Board will begin the construction bidding process in approximately 3 months. We are still in line with the latest anticipated opening for the new Herbert Hoover High School which is Fall 2022. ” – Kanawha County School District

“It has been a long time coming, but I think actually seeing the work begin will be a big boost to the community,” said Herbert Hoover High School Principal Mike Kelly during an interview with 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley.

All 3 of Kellie Harding’s children have attended the high school. She said she believes this announcement will bring hope to the community that was forced to rebuild after the 2016 floods.

“I mean I will never forget the aftermath and total destruction, just the smell of the school after the flood is something I will never forget. But this community is so strong.”

Fighting back tears, she added, “The schools means so much to this community. And when the kids finally get in there, it will be a good day,” she paused then added, “a very good day.”