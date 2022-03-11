Morgan the cat, who is on his healing journey at the KCHA. (Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Morgan, a cat at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA), is capturing hearts with a constant “surprised look” on his face. Sadly, the permanent look on Morgan’s face is from a severe jaw injury.

According to the KCHA, Morgan was brought in with a degloved jaw. Degloving is a severe injury where skin or tissue is ripped from bone, muscle or connective tissue.

“Basically, this sweet kitty’s chin was ripped away from the bone of his jaw,” the KCHA said in a Facebook post.

A KCHA veterinarian sutured Morgan’s skin back together. He is now recovering with pain medication and lots of love from KCHA employees.

The KCHA is not sure how Morgan was injured or who did it, but one thing is certain: Morgan was terrified when he first arrived at the shelter.

Despite Morgan’s unknown past, the KCHA said he has been a “total sweetheart” after coming into the medical team’s care.

Morgan even has a mischievous side — he quickly learned if knocks over his water bowl, the medical team will rush to clean the spill and pet him.

“It’s safe to say we’re head over heels for this sweet kitty who will never be able to tell us his full story,” the KCHA said. “We’re looking forward to Morgan’s bright future.”

To donate supplies to the KCHA, visit their Amazon or Chewy wishlists. For more information about the KCHA, visit their website.

“Your care and support of our shelter helps us grow to find ways to help more animals in need.” the KCHA said. “From Morgan and the KCHA team, thank you all for being a part of the pack.”