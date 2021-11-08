KCHA humane officer awarded 10K for being an ‘Unsung Hero’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Monday, a local good Samaritan was surprised with an “Unsung Hero” award for all of his hard work in the Charleston area.

Jerry Anderson has been a humane officer with the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association for nine years. He was named one of Petco’s five Unsung Hero’s across the country by celebrity dog trainer Victoria Stilwell.

“Jerry’s story is heartening. It is a tremendous honor to capture on film his dedication to saving animal lives. Seeing the incredible work being done by these extraordinary people in their communities firsthand is truly inspiring and I’m very excited for a wider audience to witness their amazing work via the Unsung Heroes video series,” said Stilwell.

$10,000 was awarded to the shelter in Jerry’s name, which he says he cannot believe.

“It just feels different for someone to even think that. I am just doing my job and that’s basically it to me. I just enjoy it, I enjoy the people I work with,” said Jerry Anderson, KCHA Humane Officer.

Jerry started a pet retention program on his own in the field, which he simply calls “helping out those in need.” Whether it’s food, supplies or fencing, he tries to help pet owners in any way he can.

“When we heard Jerry’s story about his dedication to serving Kanawha County animals for over 16 years, we wanted to help and celebrate his lifesaving efforts. Honoring extraordinary people like Jerry who go above and beyond to save animal lives despite difficult circumstances, and telling their stories, is our way of saying, ‘thank you,’ and hopefully, these stories will inspire others to become heroes for pets too,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.

Co-workers of Jerry say he is the only humane officer that has never been bit by an animal before.

