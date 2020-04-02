KCHD: 30 Kanawha Judicial Annex employes test negative for coronavirus

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Thursday that 30 employees of the Kanawha Judicial Annex tested for COVID-19 were negative for the disease. The health department tested the employees using rapid tests after seven other Judicial Annex employees and one employee’s spouse were infected. Eight first responders also tested negative for coronavirus.

Health officer Dr. Sherri Young thanked the Kanawha County Commission for its quick action in closing the building. She says the fact that the 30 employees were negative likely means workers are taking steps to stop the spread of the disease.

“We’re encouraged that these employees tested negative for COVID-19,” Dr. Young said. “We encourage people to continue doing what they’re doing: stay home, avoid touching your face, frequently wash their hands and disinfect commonly used surfaces.”

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says any Judicial Annex building employees who show symptoms of the virus can call KCHD’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088 to schedule testing.

