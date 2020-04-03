KCHD: 50 COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County including infant, pregnant patient

Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha County Health Department gives an update on COVID-19 in Kanawha County. April 3, 2020 (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha County Health Department says Kanawha County now has cases of COVID-19.

The positive cases also include a pregnant woman and an infant. Young says the two cases are unrelated and both patients are doing well.

Young also thanked all healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines in hospitals.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you. Everyone running to that hospital every day,” Young said. “You are my heroes.”

