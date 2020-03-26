KCHD announces fourth Judicial Annex building COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says a fourth employee at the Kanawha County Judicial Annex has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee had access to the building during the time period of March 15 through March 20, according to the KCHD. As a result, the Judicial Annex will remain closed until April 6, 2020.

“As soon as the County was made aware of an additional positive test from the Judicial building, we began working with the elected officials whose employees work within the building as well as the Supreme Court to determine our actions moving forward,” said Commissioner Ben Salango. “We have worked with the Supreme Court who is the employer of the majority of the employees in the building and the County elected officials to notify their employees of the actions being taken. The Health Department continues to make contact with persons who may have been in contact with the most recent positive case and will advise them of actions they need to take.”

Judicial Annex employees are asked to isolate themselves until April 6. Employees should monitor their temperatures twice daily. If fevers increase or they have other symptoms—cough, shortness of breath—they should contact their health care providers.

Commission President Kent Carper stated, “The Health Department has followed the appropriate protocol, per the direction of the CDC as it relates to notifying those that could have been in contact with each of these positive cases within the Judicial Building. They have notified their employers and made sure they are being given the appropriate guidelines regarding self-isolation and the time-frame for such.”

The general definition of isolation is that an individual should stay in and around his or her home. It is not advisable to venture out for groceries or prescriptions. Confine yourself to your home or yard and avoid contact with other individuals.

Employees may contact the health department 24/7 at 304-348-1088 if they have questions, or are encouraged to contact their health care providers. The number for the employee clinic at the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority is 304-346-8877.

