CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced today Monday, March 30, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 31.
The KCHD updates the number throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- KCHD announces new positive COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County
- Huntington Park & Recreation close facilities to help curb the spread of COVID-19
- Florida pastor arrested, charged after leading packed services despite ‘safer-at-home’ order
- Kroger announces more than 1,500 immediate job openings
- Alabama 5-year-old has ‘Trash truck party’ third year in a row
- Veterinary offices change protocols in response to COVID-19
- Kanawha County Commission closes county parks to avoid crowds
- Marshall lowers renewal criteria for merit scholarships in response to COVID-19
- WVU launches interactive map of COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia
- WV Gov. Justice closes state park campgrounds; orders travelers from high-risk areas to quarantine