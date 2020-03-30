KCHD announces new positive COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced today Monday, March 30, the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 31.

The KCHD updates the number throughout the day at KCHDwv.org.

