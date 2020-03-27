KCHD: Brookdale Charleston Gardens residents’ COVID-19 tests are negative

The Kanahwa-Charleston Health Department says all residents of Brookdale Charleston Gardens who were tested onsite for COVID-19 earlier this week are negative. (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanahwa-Charleston Health Department says all residents of Brookdale Charleston Gardens who were tested onsite for COVID-19 earlier this week are negative.

Two residents refused testing but were not symptomatic, according to the KCHD. COVID-19 test results for facility staff are pending.

A team from Charleston Area Medical Center, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority tested residents Wednesday, March 25 after one resident tested positive.

Dr. Sherri Young, KCHD health officer and executive director, said this case illustrates why facilities should discontinue visitation and outside vendors until further notice.

“I’m happy that none of the residents we tested have COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods,” Young said. “I know it’s difficult to stay away from our loved ones in long term care facilities and nursing homes, but at this time, this is the best thing we can do for them.”

