KCHD: COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County rises to 19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 19 as of Friday afternoon.

The KCHD says it is also now posting a running total of positive Kanawha County cases on it’s website, KCHDwv.org.

