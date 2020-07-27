Coronavirus Updates

KCHD creates new web portal to check COVID-19 test results

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced it has a new web portal where Kanawha County residents can check their COVID-19 results.

If you’ve been tested for COVID-19 at KCHD or at one of their drive-up events, you can access your test results with Mako Medical’s patient portal:

  • 30 second to one minute sign up
  • Free to patient
  • You can check all former COVID-19 results

Here’s where you can check your results.

