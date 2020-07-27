KCHD creates new web portal to check COVID-19 test results

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has announced it has a new web portal where Kanawha County residents can check their COVID-19 results.
If you’ve been tested for COVID-19 at KCHD or at one of their drive-up events, you can access your test results with Mako Medical’s patient portal:
- 30 second to one minute sign up
- Free to patient
- You can check all former COVID-19 results
Here’s where you can check your results.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio drug investigation leads to firearms charges
- Gold prices hit record high over virus, economy fears
- Ice cream shop owner defends teenaged staff over mask mandate
- ‘Destination: West Virginia’ special to air 7 p.m. EST Thursday, July 30
- Three new WV deaths as COVID-19 continues to spike in the Mountain State
- Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus
- Exotic bird born in WV bringing smiles amid pandemic
- Miami Marlins’ home opener canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak
- World’s largest COVID-19 vaccine study begins in the US with 30,000 volunteers
- Target stores to close for Thanksgiving Day