KCHD, KCEAA plans community COVID-19 testing event

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a community drive-up COVID-19 testing event Tuesday, April 21. The testing event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ambulance authority on 601 Brooks Street in Charleston.

“We know that testing for COVID-19 is very important to stopping the spread of this disease in our community, so we want to offer residents opportunities to get tested,” says Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

The KCHD says in order to be tested, people must have symptoms for the disease, which include coughing, fever and shortness of breath. Testing is by appointment only.

“This won’t be our only community testing event,” says Monica Mason, education director for the Kanawha Emergency Ambulance Authority. “We plan to have other events throughout the county.”

Anyone wanting to make an appointment can call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 304-348-1088.

