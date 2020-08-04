KCHD offers free COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As COVID-19 numbers rise, local health departments are doing their part to make sure people have access to testing.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department once again offered free drive-thru testing.

A steady stream of cars lined the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center parking garage Monday.

“We want to make sure that everyone remains safe and healthy. We’re continuing to offer COVID-19 testing throughout the various areas in our communities,” Monica Mason, Director of Clinical Services in Kanawha County said.



Medical professionals say it is important to keep offering these free tests as more places in the state start to re-open and people get back to their daily lives.



“There’s individuals that have traveled and either they want to have a peace of mind that everything is okay, or some employer are requiring that they come for testing,” Mason said.



Melissa Marshall says this is her way of taking precaution and doing her part to protect her community.



“You never know who you’re exposed to out in public and even though you try your best to wash your hands and wear your mask, you don’t know if you have picked up something from someone else,” Marshall said.



Her biggest concern is others thinking the virus is a joke.



“People of all ages – there’s some that aren’t taking this serious, and it is serious,” Marshall said.



In order to cut down on the spread of coronavirus, health professionals recommend safe practices if you must leave the house.



“We’re encouraging our communities to continue to wear your face masks, social distance, wash your hands, avoid crowds,” Mason said.



The test results are due back within 48 hours. There will be another drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Capital High School on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

