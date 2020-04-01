KCHD provides update on Judicial Annex COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Dr. Sherri Young of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department will join officials from the City of Charleston and Kanawha County to give an update on the Judicial Annex building COVID-19 cases at 10:30 a.m. at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories