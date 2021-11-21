Coronavirus Updates
All Roads Lead To Thanksgiving 2021
November 25 2021 12:00 am

KCHD reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(file/MGN photo)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sunday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases for the area.

Those new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases for the area – throughout the duration of the pandemic – to 26,694.

KCHD also reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths – a 72-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 472 for the area.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS