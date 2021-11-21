KCHD reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Sunday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department reported 51 new COVID-19 cases for the area.

Those new cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases for the area – throughout the duration of the pandemic – to 26,694.

KCHD also reports two additional COVID-19 related deaths – a 72-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. These deaths bring the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 472 for the area.