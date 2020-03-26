KCHD reports more positive COVID-19 cases

Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 15 as of this afternoon.

