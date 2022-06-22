CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department has placed its first order for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for children under the age of 5 years old.

According to Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director at KCHD, health officials anticipate the doses will arrive within the next week.

According to the KCHD, the Pfizer vaccine that is available for children between 6-months and 4-years of age and is given in a series of three shots. Health officials say the first two doses are administered three weeks apart, and the third dose is administered eight weeks after the second dose.

The KCHD says Moderna’s vaccine that is available for children between the ages of 6-months and 4-years of age is given in two doses that are administered four weeks apart.

“We are in the process of training additional staff to give the shots so that we are ready to begin serving the public as soon as the vaccines arrive,” said Dr. Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer and Executive Director at KCHD. “As soon as the vaccines are here—which is anticipated within the next week—we will make another announcement as to their availability.”

For more information on vaccines, COVID-19 testing or any other public health service, visit the KCHD’s website or call 304-348-8080.