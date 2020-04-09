Total of seven Eastbrook Center patients test positive for COVID-19, testing complete

CHARLESTON, WV, (WOWK) – According to Stonerise Healthcare, COVID-19 testing is complete for all patients at Eastbrook Center, a skilled nursing center in Charleston. Earlier this week, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced a combined team went to the center earlier this week to test patients and staff following a confirmed positive case on Sunday, April 5.

Stonerise Healthcare says a total of seven patients tested positive for COVID-19 and 118 tested negative. Four patients have been transferred to a local hospital and three patients remain in isolation at Eastbrook Center. All patients are in stable condition but are being monitored closely for any unexpected change in condition.

Eastbrook Center is taking all necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus including following CDC protocols and working cooperatively with state and local health officials.

“At the recommendation of public health officials, we are now keeping patients in isolation within the center instead of transferring them out to hospitals,” Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer of Stonerise Healthcare says. “The practice of managing positive COVID-19 patients has varied across the country, and we initially intended to transfer positive patients to hospitals to protect non-positive patients. After conversations with public health officials, we are keeping patients in isolation in our center and doing everything possible to prevent further spread.”

Limited visitation protocols have been in place within each of the 17 skilled nursing facilities supported by Stonerise Healthcare across West Virginia since March 13, 2020. The organization says limited visitor access means no individual, regardless of reason, is allowed to enter a facility, except under specific circumstances.

