CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) will host the 2022 Exceptional Spring Games, formerly the Special Olympics, at the University of Charleston Laidley Field Stadium on Friday beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The day will start with a student parade, followed by opening ceremonies and field events. There will also be an Olympic Village for all athletes and attendees to visit.

Schedule and Parade Information

“Come out and cheer on all of our exceptional students!” KCS said on Facebook.

KSC noted that in the event of inclement weather, the Exceptional Spring Games will be moved to Monday, May 9 and follow the same schedule.