February 14 2022 12:00 am

KCSO looking for man allegedly using stolen credit card in Jefferson

Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department

JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department says they are asking the public for help identifying a man using a stolen credit card in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County.

They say the card was used at the A to Z Outlet and Dollar General in Jefferson.

The suspects were allegedly seen driving away in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to their Facebook post.

Anyone with information is being urged by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department to call them at 304-357-0169 and ask to speak with Sgt. Cochran. You can also reach out to them through their social media, deputies say.

