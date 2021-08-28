Keeping kids safe; free child medical ID’s available

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – As we head into another year of sports, safety is the number one concern, but we’re not just talking about safety from the pandemic.

Anytime you have a sporting event, there’s always the possibility of a medical emergency. Fortunately, there are resources to aid in quick and efficient treatment.

While the coaching staff tries their best to keep their kids safe, sometimes an incident will occur where they may need medical attention. In some situations, EMS workers will need information including their allergies, medications being taken, and other general medical information.

Having this information readily available is key in making sure the kids are properly cared for. Baltimore Life, based out of Hurricane, West Virginia, is currently working with parents and coaches to put all that information on one ID card.



Baltimore Life was set up outside of the 2021 Socceramma tournament on Saturday. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

It keeps it in one neat and tidy package that they can take with them on sports games. Away games is a really big one, I think. Mark Vinson, Baltimore Life sales agent

The free “SportSmart” card works just like an ID with the child’s name, age, contact information, and any vital medical information printed on it. These cards are meant to be updated every year and even parents of students outside of sports can also benefit from this service.

General medical and child safety smart cards are also available by request. 2021 Socceramma director Lloyd Mcintyre says, as a coach, having these cards brings a feeling of comfort.

I think it really proves the point that having that card there and it’s something they can give to an EMT, can really help them quickly. Lloyd Mcintyre, Socceramma director

For more information on where to find these cards, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.