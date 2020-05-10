Keeping our pets safe: May is National Pet Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In recognition of National Pet Cancer Awareness Month, 13 News would like to showcase your lovable fur baby.

Send us your pets’ photos to possibly be included in our slideshow.

According to the Animal Cancer Foundation, cancer is a leading cause of death in pets and early detection is key to provide a better outcome.

ACF officials say pet owners should look for the following 10 warning signs to aid in diagnosing cancer in their pets as early as possible.

A foul odor can often be detected in pets with oral tumors.

Although straining to urinate and blood in the urine will usually indicate a urinary tract infection, if it does not resolve rapidly with antibiotics, cancer of the bladder may be the underlying cause.

Unexplained lameness can be a sign of bone cancer. This is especially the case in large and giant breed dogs.

A dry, non-productive cough in an older pet is the most common sign of lung cancer. However, ACF officials say pet owners should remember there are many causes of cough in dogs and cats.

Non-trama induced bleeding from the mouth, nose, gums or blood should be investigated by your veterinarian.

Unexplained vom­iting or diarrhea should also be investigated by your vet.

Make sure to have your pet check if they are losing weight.

A rapidly enlarged stomach may suggest a mass or tumor in the abdomen or indicate bleed­ing that is occurring in this area.

Any rapidly growing lump on a pet or one that is changing in texture or shape should have a biopsy.

Enlarged lymph nodes can suggest a common form of cancer called lymphoma.

Aladdin, adopted from the Luzerne County Animal Shelter (PA) in 2018 after News Director Rod Jackson’s grey tiger-striped cat Tut passed from cancer.

Murphy, adopted by Assignment Editor Rick Johnson from the Putnam County Animal Shelter about 12 years ago.

Cali, adopted by Director Elizabeth Hughes from the West Virginia Horse Network in March.

Wendy, adopted by Producer Ashley Haycraft through ASAP in Huntington on April 25, 2018.

Hartley, a beagle-terrier mix adopted by Producer Ashley Haycraft from Cabell-Wayne Shelter in August, 2017.

15-year-old Tiggy. She was found under a trailer out of Sissionville as a kitten and adopted by Producer Ashley Haycraft.

Morning Producer William Vance’s cat Mini.

Morning Producer William Vance’s cat Dova.

Morning Producer William Vance’s cat Wiggles.

13-year-old Lucy the cairn. Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins adopted her at 3-months-old. She had already had two owners who “didn’t have time for a dog.”

Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins’ 10-year-old cairn Lily who recently had a large tumor removed and luckily it’s benign! A good reminder though to check over your pets thoroughly for skin lesions which can lead to early detection!

Pebbles, adopted by Morning Anchor Merrily McAuliffe from Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association in March 2017 because “kids are too expensive.”

3-year-old Mr. Ron Jenkins, adopted by Craig Davis in creative services from a shelter in Huntington. He likes going outside on his leash, getting really dizzy in a spinning office chair and treats … lots of treats.

Cordelia, adopted by Digital Producer Kimberely Blackburn from the White County Humane Society in Searcy Arkansas. She’s the sweetest dog ever! If she meets you, she adopts you as her puppy.

Gertie, adopted by Digital Producer Kimberely Blackburn from the NEA Humane Society in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Leia, adopted by News 13 Reporter Lane Ball from AARF in Ashland, Kentucky in 2018. She was formerly known as Princess Leia, but she’s more of a tomboy than a princess, so she’s just Leia.

Digital Manager Joey Stipek’s 8-year-old cat Brutus. His siren call is the rustle of the treat bag. He’s always up to no good.

Digital Manager Joey Stipek’s 20-year-old tortie Sooner. He’s the most expressive cat ever and has a love of all things Oklahoma.

Faye, adopted by Producer Chelsea Morrison from Little Victories last month after falling in love with her during Doggy Day Out.

Producer Chelsea Morrison’s guinea pig Aisa. Someone found her in the middle of winter, 2014 outside a gas station in a small cage and called Chelsea. She walked through the snow to get her at 2 a.m.

Weekend Anchor Lily Bradley’s 2-year-old cats Pearl and Mookie are actual siblings … and they both have extra toes! Pearl, in fact, has 27 toes in total! That’s a lot of toes!

Producer Ana Batista got Teddy when he was just 3-months-old, a tiny baby. She and her family moved a lot so Teddy has lived in Panama City, Miami and now Washington D.C. He is now 6 years old and he loves to smile, go for walks and play with his toys.

Director Logan Roberts’ dog Anakin was a rescue taken in a week after his family’s move to West Virginia from Indiana. His cat is named Tacym (“My Cat” spelled backward), which he swears was not his idea … but we’re not sure we believe him.

Both of Logan Roberts’ cats, Raiden and Tidbit, are rescues.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories