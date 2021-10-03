Ken Ellis Memorial Park needs funding to help keep kids safe

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — Ken Ellis Memorial Park Committee located in Campbells Creek takes pride in giving back to their community.

Some residents of Campbells Creek want to see this park renovated for safety and accessibility, but it is funded solely by community donations and grants. President of Parents Auxiliary Incorporated, Joe Cook, oversees all of the money that is put towards park expenses.

“Infrastructure projects that are really too expensive for the community to fund, and we go to outside help and we try to get grants, whether it’s government grants or companies,” said Joe Cook, President of Parents Auxiliary Inc.

I spoke with park committee board member, Jessica Hudson, about safety concerns she has.

The infrastructure needs to be safer. Things I’d like to see added are a few more shelters, fix up the bathroom, and the playground. Make the slides safer, better slides, maybe add a swing set for babies and moms. Safer,” said Jessica Hudson, Ken Ellis Memorial Park Committee.

The park committee wants to keep this beautiful park up and running, so anyone can enjoy.

“We want to have new bathrooms. We want to make our walking track A.D.A. friendly, so we have a place for people to pull off in their wheelchairs on a pad, and watch the creek gently flow by,” said Cook.

According to Cook, the committee raises a few thousand dollars through fundraising each year, but it’s not enough.

“With the park being here 54 years, it was here when I was a little kid. We want to give back what he had and maybe a little extra,” said Cook.

The Kanawha County Commission told me they have an application on behalf of the Ken Ellis Memorial Park for A.R.P. funding of $120,000. They are determining if anything can be done.

