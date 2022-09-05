KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – The Kenova Police Department is warning drivers of more construction that will cause problems for drivers.

According to the KPD, Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin repairs this weekend on the Chestnut Street railroad crossing where westbound traffic goes toward Dreamland Pool and the US Route 60 bridge to Catlettsburg. Construction is slated to begin on Saturday, Sept. 10, according to the KDP.

Police say because crews will need to place heavy equipment along 23rd Street, the bridge to Catlettsburg will be completely closed to traffic. Those going to or coming from Kentucky should plan to take I-64.

Local drivers should also be prepared for traffic congestion in the area. KPD says Norfolk Southern Railroad has hired a traffic control company which will be placing signs to direct drivers around the construction area.

Times and dates could be subject to change, and we will update this article should any changes occur.