KENOVA, W.Va. (WOWK) – Last week Sgt. Anthony Thompson and a few other officers chipped in on an x-box and games for their new friend Kyree; they met while out working detail in his neighborhood.

Kyree told Thompson that he was having a hard time at school with bullies and Thompson wanted to make sure he knew that he always had back-up with the Kenova Police Department.

The police department shared Kyree’s mom’s post letting bullies know they weren’t messing arounf