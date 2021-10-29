Kenova Pumpkin house returns

KENOVA, WV. (WOWK) – People are “pumped” or in this case “pumpkined up” to see all the Kenova Pumpkin House has to offer this year.

The pumpkin house has been a longstanding tradition in Kenova since 1991, and this year they will have 3,000 pumpkins on display.

The best part, most of the pumpkins have been decorated and designed by community members, local businesses, and schools.

“The kids were excited to be able to be creative, but also to know that their creativity and handwork was going to be on display for thousands of people to see here at the pumpkin house,” said Cabell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Ryan Saxe.

Friday morning Cabell County Schools dropped off its last load pumpkins all designed by their students who were eager to show off their hard work.

“What they created many people will be able to see,” said Saxe. “What’s even more special is talking to some of the students who’ve been able to actually visit the pumpkin house and see their pumpkin that they created at school on display there.”



The Kenova Pumpkin House will make its big debut Friday night, with all sorts of fun, including giant pumpkins, presidential pumpkins, and lit up musical pumpkin wall.

