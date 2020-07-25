Kenova Pumpkin House will miss volunteers this season

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Every year during Halloween, the Pumpkin House in Kenova is lit up with more than 3,000 carved, and lit pumpkins. However due to Covid-19, there won’t be a large display, attracting large crowds.

Ric Griffith, the owner of the Pumpkin House, says “its just too dangerous for people to gather this year. But what we are going to do is have a few scattered pumpkins around the area.”

The annual week long C-K Autumn Fest creates the most revenue out of the whole year for the towns of Kenova and Ceredo in West Virginia. But Griffith says it’s the volunteers who help make the extravagant display, who he will miss the most.

So many people have told me, how much they have personally enjoyed helping, and have taught their grandchildren and their children the value of community service through this project.” Ric Griffith

He also adds that even though its not up this year, they do plan to do some virtual events, and that he believes it will be back bigger and better in 2021.

That you can have fun in life. Volunteering and doing things. And there’s a great reward for helping people. And it was a great reward for me.” Ric Griffith

