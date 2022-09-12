KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – Renovations are complete at the Save A Lot in Kenova after a fire in 2021, and a grand re-opening has been set for this week.

According to store officials, the Save A Lot on 1400 Chestnut Street in Kenova is one of many of the company’s locations to be completely renovated to reflect its new branding. Officials say the space will be lighter and brighter with fresh paint, new décor and flooring and a new open-air ceiling. The layout will also create an “easier-to-shop footprint.”

The Kenova Save A Lot caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021. First responders said no one was inside at the time of the blaze. The Kenova, Ceredo, Prichard, Lavalette and Boyd Co. Kentucky fire departments responded to the scene.

The grand-reopening is set to take place Sept. 14, 2022. According to the company and Kenova store owner Jamason Sparks say the re-opening event will feature several deals to celebrate the stores return.

“We’re delighted that the Kenova Save A Lot is continuing to provide its customers with top-notch service and an upgraded shopping experience with the new store remodel,” said Tim Schroder, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Save A Lot. “Jamason Sparks and his team’s investment to upgrade the store will have a profound impact on how customers enjoy the Save A Lot experience while continuing to provide unmatched value and quality.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The company says the remodel is part of Save A Lot’s efforts to modernize its stores. Officials say to date, nearly one-third of the stores have been updated, and many more renovations are planned.

“I am thrilled to bring much-needed upgrades to the Kenova Save A Lot store and enhance local residents’ shopping experiences the moment they step foot inside,” said store manager Robert Hill. “The newly-minted store provides a modern aesthetic and an easier-to-shop footprint, making it seamless and more enjoyable for customers to shop for grocery essentials and quality, fresh meat and produce they’ve come to expect. We know the Kenova community has been ready for us to return after the fire, and we’re proud to finally be back serving customers.

The Kenova Save A Lot’s hours of operation are 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. seven days a week. For more on the store, customers can visit Save A Lot’s website.