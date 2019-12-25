Kentuckians urged to register their emergency contact information

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Gracie Opell might only be 17, but she says peace of mind plays a key role in her decision to register her emergency contact information on the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s website. Opell says she plans to register her godmother.

“I would think that if something was to happen to me I would want her to know,” Opell said. “I would want her to be the first person contacted.”

There are more than 14,000 Kentuckians already registered with this new initiative called “Emergency Notice.” It’s a free service launched earlier this year. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray stated in a news release, “Registering an emergency contact takes the guesswork out of knowing who the right person is for officials to notify if you couldn’t speak for yourself.”

In an emergency, every second counts, and officials say having that info at their fingertips make the critical moments even easier to get through.

“If something happened to one of my family members I would want them to have one,” Opell said. “Just so I would know.”

Kentuckians with limited internet access can register in-person at the circuit court clerk office in the county they reside or they can call 1-502-564-1257.

