Kentucky Blood Center to host blood drive

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The spread of coronavirus across the U.S. has led to many blood drives being canceled, resulting in significant shortages in blood and blood products. Blood donations are desperately needed now to meet the continuing needs of patients in our communities.

The Kentucky Blood Center will be holding a blood drive at King’s Daughters Medical Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wed, March 25. During this drive, special social distancing precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of all donors and health personnel.

Donors will need to bring a valid ID and donation stations will be spread among several rooms. Health personnel will wear protective equipment at all times. All surfaces will be cleaned and sanitized between each donor. No more than 10 people will be permitted in any room at a time and all personnel and donors will be prescreened for temperature.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories