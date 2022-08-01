FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear provided an update on the commonwealth’s response to devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Beshear said on Monday that the death toll in Eastern Kentucky has risen to 30, with 7 deaths in Breathitt County, 2 in Clay County, 16, including 4 children, in Knott County, 2 in Letcher County, and 3 in Perry County.

Gov. Beshear ordered all state offices to lower their flags to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and ending at sunset on Sunday, Aug. 7 to recognize the loss that so many Kentuckians have been through. He also said he would light the Capitol dome and the Governor’s mansion green, the color of compassion, as he did during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents in four eastern Kentucky counties may qualify for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to cover damages from recent severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides.

The federal funding is available to impacted residents in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher and Perry counties.

Beshear says that with the damage experienced in Floyd and Pike Counties, he expects federal funds to be made available for those counties in the future.

“We are still focused on meeting the immediate needs of providing food, water and shelter for thousands of our fellow Kentuckians who have been displaced by this catastrophic flood,” Gov. Beshear said. “At the same time, we have started on the long road to eventual recovery.”

More than 12,000 customers in the region remain without power, according to Kentucky Power’s outage map.

According to the Kentucky State Police, if you want to report someone in Magoffin, Johnson, Martin, Floyd or Pike counties, contact Post 9 Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

If you want to report someone missing in Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher or Leslie counties, contact Post 13 Hazard at 606-435-6069.

If you want to report someone missing in Jackson, Owsley or Lee counties, contact Post 7 Richmond at 859-623-2404.

If you want to report someone missing in Wolfe or Morgan counties, contact Post 8 Morehead at 606-784-4127.

If you want to report someone missing in Harlan County, contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131.

If you want to send an email, send an email to ksppubaff@ky.gov.

They say to make sure you include: