FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in the Harold community of Floyd County after a drug trafficking investigation led deputies to more than 130 grams of illegal drugs.

Deputies say 48-year-old Bradford Hunt, of Floyd County, Kentucky, was the man arrested.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Department says Hunt tried to run away from police but was stopped shortly after.

Deputies say they took more than 130 grams of crystal meth, fentanyl, prescription pills and plastic bags, digital scales and cash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hunt is being charged with four Trafficking charges, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and other charges, deputies say.