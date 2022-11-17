FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A Floyd County Deputy injured in the line of duty had surgery to amputate his leg.

Deputy Darrin Lawson was injured during the tragic ambush attack that killed three law enforcement officers and a K-9 on June 30. He was one of several people shot during the attack in Allen.

His fiancé posted an update on Facebook saying that Lawson’s leg was amputated from six inches below his knee.

“We could have never imagined our lives being forever changed on that horrific evening in June due [to] the actions of one evil person. But, we are strong and Darrin is resilient,” the post said.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for Lawson’s medical bills.