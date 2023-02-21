BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The England Hill Fire Department is asking for the community’s help getting a family back on their feet after losing everything in a fire just days before their new baby is expected to arrive.

The fire department says they will be hosting a drive-thru drop-off between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 26 at the fire station, located at 10220 Mayo Trail Road in Catlettsburg for anyone who is able to help the family.

The England Hill Fire Department says the fire broke out at a home within their district over the weekend, and despite the quick response time, the home and everything inside was a “total loss from either fire, water or smoke damage.”

The fire department says the loss includes everything the family had received in a baby shower last week for their baby boy, who is expected to arrive in 12 days.

“This family within our community, already suffered through the loss of their home, now are days from welcoming a newborn into the world without having immediate things a newborn requires,” the England Hill Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The fire department also says they want to help make sure that isn’t the case. Officials with the fire department say those who are able to help can drive up to the fire station on Sunday, and they will unload any donations.

According to the fire department, any items will help, but some items they are seeking for the newborn include: