BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Firefighters and a community in Boyd County, Kentucky are celebrating a milestone achievement for one of their own.

Cannonsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s Fire Captain Bob Johnson has just reached 50 years of service.

Johnson joined the Cannonsburg VFD in 1972, just one year after it was formed, and he’s been at it ever since!

The community honored Johnson with a reception and a plaque at the firehouse.