MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, identified as Fredrick Alexander, was allegedly a fugitive from justice in Kentucky.

The MPD says officers then searched the vehicle and found approximately 4.55 grams total of suspected heroin and suspected fentanyl, a syringe containing approximately 7ml of suspected heroin, $537 and a weigh scale.

Alexander was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver and taken to the Western Regional Jail, officers say.

According to the MPD, Alexander also has pending charges in Kentucky including burglary, theft, and escape.