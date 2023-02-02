MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia.

According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, identified as Fredrick Alexander, was allegedly a fugitive from justice in Kentucky.

The MPD says officers then searched the vehicle and found approximately 4.55 grams total of suspected heroin and suspected fentanyl, a syringe containing approximately 7ml of suspected heroin, $537 and a weigh scale.

Alexander was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Deliver and taken to the Western Regional Jail, officers say.

(Photo Courtesy: Mason Police Department)

According to the MPD, Alexander also has pending charges in Kentucky including burglary, theft, and escape.