Kentucky fugitive arrested in West Virginia

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive out of Kentucky is now facing charges in West Virginia.
According to the Williamson Police Department, officers recovered a stolen vehicle March 13, and Ed Pack, III off warrants. Pack faces charges of grand larceny.
The Williamson Police Department says the criminal complaint is merely a statement of the charges against the defendant and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
