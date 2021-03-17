Kentucky fugitive arrested in West Virginia

Ed Pack III was arrested when the Williamson Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle. Police say Pack is a fugitive from Kentucky. (Photo Courtesy: Williamson Police Department)

WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – A fugitive out of Kentucky is now facing charges in West Virginia.

According to the Williamson Police Department, officers recovered a stolen vehicle March 13, and Ed Pack, III off warrants. Pack faces charges of grand larceny.

Williamson Police recovered a stolen truck March 13, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Williamson Police Department)

The Williamson Police Department says the criminal complaint is merely a statement of the charges against the defendant and all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.