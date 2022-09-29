BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The State of Kentucky is getting its money back after an economic development project in Boyd and Greenup counties went bust.

The state announced today that its $15 million investment in the aluminum mill proposed by Braidy Industries – now known as Unity Aluminum – has been returned. Officials say the money will go into a seed fund for future projects.

According to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, the land will also be donated back to the local communities to use for economic development opportunities.

“This announcement has been a long time coming, and I want to recognize members of this administration and Commonwealth Seed Capital, as well as Unity Aluminum, for coming together to do what is right for the community and Kentucky by returning these funds to the commonwealth,” Beshear said. “Given the current economic momentum we are experiencing across the state, I am confident we will secure a significant project on the property, as it is a great site for a potential employer.”

The $15 million investment had been approved in 2017 for then-Braidy Industries to construct an aluminum mill in Boyd and Greenup counties, however, that project never came to fruition.