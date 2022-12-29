KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The federal government has awarded nearly $36 million dollars in grant funding to get more Bluegrass State children ready for Kindergarten.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement today, Dec. 29, 2022. He says this funding is on top of the PDG B-5 Grant from 2019 that gave the state $10.6 million.

Lieutenant Gov. Jacquline Coleman says this is a great foot forward.

“I’m particularly thrilled as a teacher, but also as a mother of an almost 3-year-old,” Coleman said. “These dollars will support our families and the state’s economy by ensuring that our children are Kindergarten ready.”

Beshear has also proposed an Education First plan that would provide a 5% raise for staff, universal Pre-K, textbooks, technology, teacher student loan forgiveness and mental health services.